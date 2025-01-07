Robert “Alan” Emrich, age 65, died unexpectedly at his home on January 7th, 2025.

Born in Long Beach, California to Lila Lee Schaaf and Robert Edward Emrich, Alan spent his childhood and most of his life in the Southern California area. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in history from California State University Long Beach in 1983, Alan became an accredited high school history teacher and later a professor of game design, development, and project management at the Art Institute of California in Orange County. A teacher at heart, his love for sharing his knowledge with others was well-recognized by his students and friends alike. Forever eager to follow his passions, Alan also made a name for himself as an author, an entrepreneur, a part-time croupier, and — most of all — a well-known and well-respected game developer and designer who fostered a strong gaming community in Southern California and beyond. As a young man, he was an amateur magician, joke writer, and occasional stand-up comedian. His sense of fun, enthusiasm, and zest for life were infectious, and his presence could light up any room.

Alan was fortunate enough to meet Petra Schlunk, the love of his life, whom he married in 1994. They had two children, Avalon and Archer, and created a warm and caring family life together. In 2021, Alan and Petra relocated from California to New Hampshire.

In addition to his immediate family, Alan is survived by his son James (m. Megan Huddleston), his grandchildren, Nehemiah and Josiah, and his sister, Jeanne (m. Jim Ziegler), as well as many close friends.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, January 17th, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 100 Maple Avenue in Keene, New Hampshire.

To watch the service via livestream or to rewatch at a later time, please click "join livestream" under "services".